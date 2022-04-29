Get 3 Months of Free Access to Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible Premium Plus

It's easier than ever to stream music, podcasts, audiobooks and more right to your devices, wherever you may be. But as more platforms arise, it can be hard to choose, especially when you're shelling out your hard earned money. Getting to try out different services can help you find the right fit for you, and right now you can try both for three full months -- absolutely free. This offer is only good for new subscribers.

While Amazon Music Unlimited doesn't have the subscriber numbers that Spotify currently sports, it's still a great streaming option for the average listener, with more features being added all the time. When you sign up for an account, you'll get access to all kinds of content and perks, including a listening library of over 75 million songs, HD Audio on selected tracks, an impressive wealth of podcasts to choose from and more, ensuring you'll never have a boring commute again.

And if you're an avid reader or enjoy books to break up your jam sessions, an Audible Plus membership puts access to a veritable library of content at your fingertips. Audiobooks for kids and adults, ranging from fantasy, sci-fi and other fiction genres to history, true crime, comedy, science and technology and beyond are just the beginning. You'll also have access to podcasts on all of those topics and more. New titles are added every week, and the recommendation algorithm takes your listening habits and preferences into account, helping to pair you with material you'll enjoy. You'll also get Audible credits every month, for those special, harder-to-find things or best-sellers that you've just got to devour.

After your 3-month free trials of each service, your subscription will automatically renew at a rate of $9.99/month for Amazon Music Unlimited and $14.95/month for Audible Premium Plus, unless you terminate service. But you can cancel anytime -- just remember that if you don't want to continue either subscription you will have to end each one separately, as canceling one subscription will not automatically cancel the other.