Get 20% off an entire year of NordVPN and protect your online activity for only $59

In the world of the seemingly never-ending pandemic, we're no strangers to VPNs. Whether or not you're going back to the office, adopting the hybrid model or staying remote, the importance of having a secure and reliable VPN can't be stressed enough. One of CNET VPN expert Rae Hodge's favorite services, NordVPN, is now $59 for an entire year when you use code NORD20 at checkout, effectively $4.91 a month. Read Rae's review of NordVPN here. If you buy it through ZDNet Academy, you'll also receive $1 of store credit for every $25 spent.

NordVPN has consistently topped the list in terms of value, reliability and functionality. It boasts solid ratings on both the App Store and Google Play. In addition to Windows and Mac, it also offers support for DD-WRT-compatible routers and Raspberry Pis for more advanced setups. With over 5,200 servers across 60 locations, Nord promises a speedy connection wherever you're working from. The final bonus -- its SmartPlay feature is optimized to allow you to effortlessly stream videos, an area many VPNs struggle with.

NordVPN's security was called into question in 2019 when reports emerged that a rented server was accessed without authorization. It has since run multiple audits, beefed up its bug bounty program and invested heavily into security in order to regain consumers' trust. These actions have shown that Nord is putting in an honest effort to secure its user's data and earned reentry to our recommended VPN list.

