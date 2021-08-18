Get 20% off an entire year of NordVPN and protect your online activity for only $47.20

NordVPN

Whether you're looking for a more private browsing experience or looking to expand your international streaming options, VPN usage is on the rise. And now you can snag a 12-month subscription to one of our favorite services for a great price. Now through August 31, get a year's worth of NordVPN service $47.20 when you use code NORD20 at checkout through ZDNet Academy. That's less than $4 per month, or a savings of 20% off the current $59 annual price.

NordVPN boasts competitive speeds, privacy-friendly RAM-disk servers and feature-rich software across all major platforms, including Android, iPhone, Windows, Mac and Amazon Fire Stick (to name just a few). It also offers support for DD-WRT-compatible routers and Raspberry Pis for more advanced setups.

NordVPN's security was called into question in 2019 when reports emerged that a rented server was accessed without authorization. It has since run multiple audits, beefed up its bug bounty program and invested heavily into security in order to regain consumers' trust. Because of those recent improvements, it remains in our top trio of best VPNs.

Read Rae Hodge's full review of NordVPN.

