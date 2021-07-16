Get 2 years of NordVPN and protect your online activity for only $89

NordVPN

In the post-pandemic world, we are no strangers to VPNs. Whether or not you're going back to the office, adopting the hybrid model or staying remote, the importance of having a secure and reliable VPN can't be stressed enough. One of CNET's VPN expert Rae Hodge's favorite services, NordVPN, is now $89 for two years, effectively $3.70 a month. Read our review of NordVPN here. If you purchase through ZDNet Academy, you'll also receive a $10 store credit.

Full disclosure: ZDNet Academy is a partnership between CNET's sister site, ZDNet, and its retail partner, Stack Social.

NordVPN has consistently topped the list in terms of value, reliability and functionality. It boasts solid ratings on both the App Store and Google Play. In addition to Windows and Mac, it also offers support for DD-WRT-compatible routers and Raspberry Pis for more advanced setups. With over 5,400 servers across 59 locations, Nord promises a speedy connection wherever you're working from. The final bonus -- its SmartPlay feature is optimized to allow you to effortlessly stream videos, an area many VPNs struggle at.

NordVPN's security was called into question in 2019 when reports emerged that a rented server was accessed without authorization. It has since run multiple audits, beefed up its bug bounty program and invested heavily into security in order to regain consumers' trust. These actions have shown that Nord is putting in an honest effort to secure its user's data and earned reentry to our recommended VPN list.

