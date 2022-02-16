Keep 1TB of Your Files Backed Up With This $50 Lifetime Storage Subscription

Degoo

Most of your life is probably online or on a device that's connected to the internet. With so many of our memories being in digital form, it's more important now than ever before to ensure you have a good way to back these memories up. There are a lot of great cloud storage services these days but most of them require a monthly or annual fee in order to keep using them. Well, through Feb. 20 you can opt for a 1TB lifetime backup plan for a flat fee of just $50 through Degoo.

Degoo makes it easy to keep your files backed up and organized across your devices. It boasts high speed database transfers, and allows you to securely share files through emails or links. In the cloud, you data is protected by 256-bit AES encryption so you can rest easy knowing your files are secure. And the automatic file change detection will ensure that your backup is always up to date. If you don't think that 1TB is enough for you, you can opt for 2TB for $60, 3TB for $70 or a whopping 10TB for $100 through StackSocial as well.