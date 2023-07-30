Germany vs. Colombia: How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Game Live From Anywhere

The two strongest sides in Group H go head to head in this intriguing Women's World Cup fixture on Sunday in Sydney.

Germany looked extremely impressive in their 6-0 thrashing of Morocco in their opening match of the tournament, in a match that saw their skipper Alexandra Popp score twice.

Colombia have also started the tournament in positive style, claiming a 2-0 win over South Korea, but will now be aiming to beat a side that has never lost to South American opposition at the Women's World Cup.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch Germany vs. Colombia no matter where you are in the world.

Germany vs. Colombia: When and where?

This Group H clash takes place at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Sunday, July 30.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. AEST local time in Australia, which makes it a 5:30 a.m. ET or 2:30 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, and a 10:30 a.m. BST kick-off in the UK.

Livestream Germany vs. Colombia in the US



This women's World Cup match is being broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in the US. If you're already a subscriber, you can livestream games via the Fox website. if you're not, you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries Fox Sports 1, the least expensive being Sling TV Blue.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry Fox Sports 1 as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

NBC-owned Telemundo, meanwhile, offers all the games in Spanish, and can also be viewed via NBC's streaming platform Peacock Premium.

One further option in the US for watching matches comes with Tubi TV, which is offering full-length replays of the games in English minutes after they end on the free ad-supported streaming service. You'll have to sign up for a Tubi account in order to get the games, but you won't need a credit card or subscription.

Watch Germany vs. Colombia for free in the UK

Football fans in the UK are among the luckiest in the world, as all matches of the FIFA Women's World Cup being shown live on free-to-air channels, with the BBC and ITV sharing broadcast duties. This game will be shown live on ITV1, which means viewers in the UK will be able to stream the game for free on ITVX. Coverage begins at 10 a.m. BST.

Stream Germany vs. Colombia in Canada

Comprehensive live coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup is available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

Stream Germany vs. Colombia for free in New Zealand

Live coverage of 2023 Women's World Cup for the co-host nation is with free-to-air channel Prime. Kick-off for this match is at 9:30 p.m. NZST.

