Gamers can screen-record with an Xbox or PS controller in iOS 15. Here's how

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple's next operating system, iOS 15, is coming soon, and it's expected to bring new features like better map directions and the ability to FaceTime with Android users. The new OS also offers a new way for gamers to share gameplay. While screen recording isn't new to the operating system, iOS 15 will let players start and stop screen recording easily with a connected PS5 or Xbox controller.

Apple introduced the ability to capture media with game controllers last year, but ReplayKit now lets you turn on automatic background buffering. With a long press on the controller, you can capture the last 15 seconds of gameplay -- so you can easily record and share a great move or epic battle. During WWDC 2021, Nat Brown, who works on game technologies at Apple, said there's also an API that can capture game highlights programmatically.

How to record your screen with a game controller

If you're using a controller while gaming on iOS 15 and want to record your screen, here's how to do it:

1. Connect your controller via Bluetooth settings if you haven't already.

2. Once the controller is paired, go to Settings > General > Game Control. Once your device is updated to iOS 15, you'll see a new section called Share Gestures and can make customizations from there.

3. While in the game, long-press the Share button on your controller. If you press the Share button too quickly, it'll just take a screenshot.

4. Your phone should display a prompt asking if you want to screen-record in the game. Tap Record Screen if you want to, or Don't Allow if you don't.

5. If you tap Record Screen, you'll get a little notification that says Recording Video Started.

6. To stop screen-recording, long-press the Share button again.

