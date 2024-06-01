'Full House': How to Watch Every Episode of the Classic Comedy From Anywhere

It's been off air for decades, was routinely panned by critics and served up scores of corny catchphrases. Despite all that, Full House remains one of television's most beloved and enduring sitcoms to ever hit the airwaves.

Originally broadcast from Sept. 22, 1987, to May 23, 1995, the show followed the trials and tribulations of widowed San Francisco dad Danny Tanner in his efforts to raise his three daughters with the unconventional help of hip brother-in-law Jesse and his comic friend Joey.

The show made household names of child stars Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen alongside older cast members John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Bob Saget, with its tear-jerking hour-long finale notching up a staggering 24.3 million viewers.

if you're in need of getting your Tanner family fix, the great news is that all 192 episodes of the wholesome show are available on demand.

Read on to find out where and when to stream every Full House episode, and how a VPN may help enhance your viewing experience.

Where to stream Full House

You can watch all eight seasons of Full House on demand on Hulu and Max.

If you're a Disney bundle subscriber, you can also watch Hulu content like Full House within the Disney Plus app.

How to watch episodes of Full House from anywhere



Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Full House episodes while away from home. With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list for streaming such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where Full House is streaming on a service like Disney Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Full Houseon more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Disney Plus to stream. We want to note that Hulu is not amenable to VPN use, so if you're streaming while away, try to use Disney Plus instead.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.