From 'Knuckles' to 'Dead Boy Detectives': Here's What You Gotta Stream This Week

April is wrapping up, but the month has yet to fork over some noteworthy new movies and TV shows. This week's slate includes Dead Boy Detectives, a Netflix series that pairs teen ghosts and mysteries and another round of the red echidna Knuckles at Paramount Plus. You can also look out for new episodes of X-Men '97 on Disney Plus (Wednesday) and The Sympathizer on Max (Sunday). There's also the season finale of Shōgun at Hulu (Tuesday).

While Netflix previously announced in a tweet that the Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell-led rom-com Anyone but You would debut on Tuesday, that post has since been deleted, and Netflix did not respond to CNET's requests for more information. Though the week may or may not bring that romance, you can count on the following titles to fill your streaming calendar.

Best New Shows and Films on Streaming Services (April 22 to 28)

Netflix

Ed Araquel/Netflix Dead Boy Detectives (April 25) Teen ghosts tackle cases no one else can in this mystery-solving series set in the same universe as Netflix's show The Sandman. Dead Boy Detectives is based on characters created for DC by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, and all eight episodes premiere at once.

Netflix City Hunter (April 25) A Japanese live-action adaptation of the popular manga City Hunter, Netflix's action-adventure film centers on Ryo Saeba (Ryohei Suzuki), a "sweeper" who cleans up trouble in modern-day Shinjuku, Tokyo.

Disney Plus

Yashpal Rathore/Disney Disneynature: Tiger (April 22) Why not spend Earth Day with a nature documentary? Tiger, which pounces onto Disney Plus Monday along with a companion film titled Tigers on the Rise, introduces a young tigress named Ambar and her cubs and is narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Paramount Plus



Paramount Pictures/Sega/Paramount Plus Knuckles (April 26) The Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff series is set in between the second and forthcoming third movies and gives fans more of the Idris Elba-voiced echidna. All six live-action episodes drop on Friday.

Prime Video

Quantrell Colbert/Prime Video Them, season 2 (April 25) The Prime Video horror anthology series returns with Them: The Scare, an eight-episode season premiering in full on Thursday. The entry takes place in 1991 and stars Deborah Ayorinde in a new role as LAPD homicide detective Dawn Reeve.

Hulu