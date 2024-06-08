French Open Women's Final 2024: How to Watch, Stream Swiatek vs. Paolini From Anywhere

The Suzanne-Lenglen Cup is up for grabs as no.12 seed Jasmine Paolini takes on three-time winner Iga Swiatek in today's French Open Women's Final.

No. 1 seed Swiatek continued her remarkable record over Coco Gauff with her 11th win of 12 matches against the American in Thursday's semifinal to set up this tie. The Polish star has lost just once at Roland-Garros since her first appearance in Paris back in 2020, and is unsurprisingly the runaway favorite to claim her fourth French Open title on Saturday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Paolini has had the best 12 months of her career, rising from a mid-100 ranking to a current high of no.7, and has claimed big wins over Mirra Andreeva and Elena Rybakina on her route to the final. However a win over the undisputed queen of clay looks a tall order for the Italian.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the French Open 2024 live wherever you are in the world.

Iga Swiatek will be aiming to become only the third woman to win three French Open titles in a row on Saturday, following in the footsteps of Monica Seles and Justine Henin. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolini: When and where?



The Women's French Open 2024 final between Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini takes place on Court Philippe Chatrier at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on Saturday, June 8. The match is set to get underway no earlier than 3 p.m. CET local time in France, making it a 9 a.m. ET or 6 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, and a 2 p.m. BST start in the UK. For tennis fans in Australia, the match is set to get underway at 11 p.m. AEST.

How to watch or stream Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolini in the US

The French Open is being shown live on NBC, Tennis Channel and Peacock. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the matches on NBC and Tennis Channel with a live TV streaming service. For the big matches at the end of the tournament on NBC, however, you will need to make sure you can get a live feed of NBC in your area. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from NBC and the other local networks.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch matches on NBC for free just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

James Martin/CNET Peacock Live afternoon coverage for $6 a month Peacock offers two Premium plans: The ad-supported Premium plan costs $6 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $12 a month. You can watch the French Open live with either plan. Peacock will have live afternoon coverage most days of the tournament and will show the big matches live at the end of the tournament, including the men's and women's semifinals and finals. Read our Peacock review. See at Peacock

How to watch the French Open from anywhere with a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on match day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

How to watch or stream Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolini in the UK

Tennis fans in the UK will need to subscribe to Eurosport or the streaming service Discovery Plus to watch the French Open.

Sarah Tew/CNET Discovery Plus Carries the French Open in the UK A subscription to Discovery Plus in the UK costs £7 a month or £60 for the year. The service is available on a wide array of devices, and also includes access to all Eurosport TV channels. See at Discovery Plus

How to watch or stream Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolinir in Canada

Canadian tennis fans can watch the tournament via streaming service TSN Plus. Existing TSN cable subscribers can watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

TSN TSN Plus Carries French Open tennis TSN Plus is a direct-streaming service that costs CA$8 a month and offers coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. See at TSN

How to watch or stream Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolini in Australia

Good news for sports fans Down Under: They can watch the French Open without paying a cent, thanks to free-to-air channel 9Gem. That also means you'll be able to watch the tournament live online via its streaming service 9Now.

Aussies also have a second option for streaming the action from Roland Garros via pay TV sports network Stan Sport, which is livestreaming every match on every court without ads. A Stan Sport subscription costs AU$15 a month on top of a AU$12 Stan subscription.

Quick tips for streaming the French Open using a VPN

