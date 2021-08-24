Free live TV news to watch now: Stream CBS, CNN, MSNBC and more

Screenshot by Ty Pendlebury/CNET

News breaks at a dizzying pace, and it's more important than ever to stay informed. As long as you have decent internet, you don't have to subscribe to a cable TV provider or live TV streaming service to watch the latest TV news coverage for free. A wide array of free services stream live news every day, from the latest on COVID-19 to what's happening in the world of business and entertainment.

The services below, presented in alphabetical order, consist of standard broadcast-style and cable news as well as international and business-centric options. All of these services offer content on their own websites, but many are also available on streaming TV devices (Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV), smart TVs and mobile apps for phones and tablets.

if you aren't using a news service's own app, the two main options are Pluto TV and Sling TV Free. Both of these offer a familiar, cable-like experience with a program guide and on-demand content. Together they have the greatest number of news channels, and these are streamable via their collective sites as well as on video-streaming apps (the Roku Channel is only available on Roku devices).

There are other news services available, including podcasts via the likes of Stitcher, institutions like NPR or a wealth of radio stations. And if you want more local live TV options you could also hang an indoor antenna, a simple process that lets you watch news and other programming free from broadcasters in your area.

ABC News Live

In addition to coronavirus updates, the website offers a number of other topical feeds, including a running tally of the Dow Jones and breaking national news.

Platforms: iPhone and iPad (iOS), Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Windows, Xbox, Apple Watch, Kindle Fire

Free TV services: Sling TV Free, Roku Channel

Al Jazeera

Despite closing its US office in 2016, it's still possible to watch Al Jazeera English online. The service offers world news with a Middle Eastern focus, and has been covering the conflict in Afghanistan and the coronavirus in the US and Europe.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox

Bloomberg

The financial news service, started by former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg, offers free livestreaming each day via its website as well as on Pluto TV.

Free TV services: Pluto TV

CBSN

CBSN is the free, 24-hour arm of CBS News and is available on a variety of different platforms. The service is also streamed in localized versions for seven markets: Bay Area, Boston, Denver, LA, Minnesota, New York and Philadelphia.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation

Free TV services: Pluto TV

Cheddar

It's been a tumultuous couple of years on the stock market, and if you want to keep up to date, business site Cheddar offers free streams on a multitude of platforms. The service offers three hours of free content a day.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku

Free TV services: Sling TV, Pluto TV, Roku Channel

CNN



CNN, along with Fox News, is one of the largest 24-hour cable news services, and the best way to watch it right now is via Pluto TV. You will need a cable subscription to watch CNN, but it is also accessible via the CNNgo app, which offers up to 10 minutes of free livestreams.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku

Free TV services: Pluto TV

ET Live

If you want the lighter side of news, ET Live is a welcome distraction from world events.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku

Free TV services: Pluto TV

NBC News Now



NBC News Now offers the "latest stories and breaking news on world news and US news" and also includes a wide range of entertainment and lifestyle programs. It's watchable on a decent range of devices.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku

Free TV services: Pluto TV

Newsy

Newsy is a streaming news service that's targeted at millennials and Gen Xers. It also supports a decent number of platforms.

Platforms: Android, iOS, Roku

Free TV services: Roku Channel, Pluto TV