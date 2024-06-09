France vs. Canada Livestream: How to Watch International Friendly Soccer From Anywhere
It's a last chance for both teams to fine-tune their squads ahead of Euro 2024 and the Copa America.
It's the final warm-up match for both of theses sides ahead of big summer tournaments, as France host Canada today in this friendly clash in Bordeaux.
The French will be looking to maintain their recent good form ahead of Euro 2024, which kicks off next week, with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Luxembourg on Wednesday underlining their status as one of the tournament favorites.
Canada's preparations for this month's Copa America have been less assured, however, with Jesse Marsch's side suffering a worrying second-half collapse in their 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands in Rotterdam on Thursday.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.
France vs. Canada: When and where?
France take on Canada at the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux on Sunday, June 9. Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. CET local time in France, which makes it an 8:15 p.m. BST start in the UK. It's a 3:15 p.m. ET or 12:15 p.m. PT kickoff in the US and Canada. In Australia the game gets underway at 5:15 a.m. AEDT on Monday, June 10.
How to watch the France vs. Canada game online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch it. That's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream the France vs. Canada game in the US
Sunday's game is on Fox Soccer Plus. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable lineup, it can be streamed via Sling TV.
Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox Sports 2, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month ($45 in some places) and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. In order to watch this match, however, you'll also need Sling's Sports Extra bundle. This adds a further 10 sports channels for an additional $11 a month, including Fox Soccer Plus, which is broadcasting this match live in the US.
The match is also available to watch in the States on Spanish-language service Vix.
Vix Plus currently costs $7 per month, and as well as broadcasting UEFA club and international competitions, it also offers Spanish-language soccer coverage of the US Women's National Team, Mexico's Women's National Team, plus South America's top domestic soccer.
Livestream the France vs. Canada match in Canada
If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you have two options, with Fubo and OneSoccer both showing today's friendly.
Fubo costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.
OneSoccer is available on a wide array of devices, including iOS and Android smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast.
A subscription currently costs CA$13 per month or CA$120 for a year, with the service also boasting broadcast rights to the Canadian Premier League, Canadian Championship and Mexico's LigaMX.
Can I livestream the France vs. Canada match in the UK?
Unfortunately, this match has not been selected for live coverage by any broadcaster in the UK.
That means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.
There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.
Livestream the France vs. Canada game in Australia
Football fans Down Under can also watch this international friendly on streaming service Optus Sport.
With exclusive rights to screen every English Premier League match live, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans.
If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.
Quick tips for streaming international soccer using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming soccer may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.