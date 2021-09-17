Forza Horizon 5 preorder: Editions, pricing and bonuses detailed

Forza Horizon 5 is one of Xbox Game Studios' big releases for 2021, launching on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on Nov. 9. Though Forza Horizon 5 will be available on Xbox Game Pass, preorders are also available for the various physical and digital editions, from the $60 standard edition up to the $100 Premium Edition. Though there's no general preorder bonus for all physical and digital editions, anyone who preorders the Premium Edition will get four-day early access to the game. Best Buy, meanwhile, is including a free $10 gift card with purchases of any edition there.

Forza Horizon 5 is the newest Xbox racing game and offers the biggest map the Forza Horison series has had to date. Set in Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 features a variety of stunning landscapes with characters to meet and story missions to take on. It has numerous new modes and features, like Forza Link, an AI assistant that tracks your status and assists with online play; EventLab, a toolset that lets you create your own races, modes and gameplay experiences; and Horizon Tour, which lets you jump into races with players from around the world and continue on to the next Tour location together.

If you're looking to preorder Forza Horizon 5, here's what you should know about its editions and pricing.

Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Game Pass

As with other Xbox Game Studios titles, Forza Horizon 5 will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Members will be able to play the standard edition for free starting Nov. 9, and if you're interested in the Deluxe/Premium content, you'll be able to purchase it as an add-on. New subscribers can get their first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1. Ultimate gets you access to Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC as well as the EA Play library, Xbox cloud gaming, free monthly games, exclusive discounts and more. If you're a dedicated Xbox player, signing up for Game Pass is definitely worth it.

Best Buy Forza Horizon 5 is up for preorder on the Xbox Store and at major retailers. The standard edition for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One or PC costs $60. Order at Best Buy, and you'll receive a free $10 gift card. Preorder digitally: Xbox Store | Steam

Best Buy The Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition is digital-only and includes the full game and Car Pass, which unlocks 42 new cars for your game, delivered one at a time weekly. You'll also receive eight Formula Drift cars to get started with. Best Buy is including a $10 gift card with purchase of the Deluxe Edition.

Best Buy Preorder the digital-only Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, and you'll receive four-day access to the game starting on Nov. 5. You'll also receive VIP membership, which gives you exclusive in-game rewards and boosts; the Expansion Bundle, which gets you access to two expansions with new locations, vehicles and gameplay; the Car Pass; and Welcome Pack. Preorder from Best Buy, and you'll also receive a free $10 gift card.

