Fortnite's new in-game concert Soundwave Series kicks off Oct. 1

Epic Games

Fortnite on Tuesday announced a new series of in-game concerts from musical artists across the globe. The first show in the Soundwave Series will kick off Oct. 1 and feature popular Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki.

Hamaki tweeted about his performance the morning of the announcement: "Excited to kick off the @fortnitegame Soundwave Series on October 1 at 8 pm EET. Catch the first performance of my new song 'Leilt El Omr!'"

Excited to kick off the @fortnitegame Soundwave Series on October 1 at 8 pm EET. Catch the first performance of my new song “Leilt El Omr!” pic.twitter.com/LcZrefP6o1 — Mohamed Hamaki (@Hamaki) September 28, 2021

Fortnite's announcement also highlighted other artists performing in the Soundwave Series. Musical guests include "Australian singer-songwriter Tones And I, Brazilian rapper Emicida, Japanese pop artist and music producer Gen Hoshino, and record breaking French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura."

Fortnite's virtual concerts have seen high attendance in the past. Travis Scott's 2020 in-game performance drew over 12 million concurrent viewers, as reported by Billboard.

In August, Fortnite featured Ariana Grande for the Rift Tour -- a series of in-game performances that took place over three days.