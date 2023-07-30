Formula 1 Racing 2023: How to Watch and Livestream the Belgian GP Today

It's the last race weekend before F1 takes its summer break, and Red Bull has yet to lose a race this season. Max Verstappen has won the last seven consecutive races, and has a comfortable lead in the Driver's Championship, with teammate Sergio "Checo'' Perez in second place. Top teams like Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren and Aston Martin will be looking to end Red Bull's winning streak and snag some crucial points in the standings.

While the top two positions may be set, there is plenty of room for shake-ups down the grid. Currently, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso sits in third place, followed by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in fourth. Last weekend, Hamilton was able to close the gap between himself and Alonso to a mere six points and he will have his sights on moving into sole possession of third place in Belgium.

The Belgian Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium at 8:55 a.m. EST (5:55 a.m. PST) on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

The entire race weekend, including practice sessions and qualifying, will be shown in the US on ESPN's family of TV networks. Those looking to follow all the drama will need access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNews to catch every second of the action.

No single provider has exclusive rights to the network, so there are plenty of ways to get ESPN and watch the races without cable. We've broken down everything you need to know in order to stream today's race, and all the other F1 races this season.

Max Verstappen has won seven races in a row, and is looking to continue this winning streak at the Belgian Grand Prix. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

What is F1 and how is it different from IndyCar? Both IndyCar and F1 are open-wheeled, single-seater racing formats. This means that the cars can only fit one person and have uncovered wheels that protrude from the body of the vehicle. Despite their basic similarities, F1 and IndyCar offer very different experiences. In F1, there are only 10 teams, with two drivers apiece for a total of 20 drivers. Most races must go for 305 kilometers, which is about 190 miles. Each driver needs to use two different types of tires in the race, so a pit stop is mandatory, though cars are not allowed to refuel. Races average around two hours in length and are held at venues all over the world. Teams spend hundreds of millions of dollars each year developing their cars. All cars must have certain elements -- for example, gearboxes must have eight gears plus a reverse and last for six consecutive races -- but teams have leeway to tweak and change some parts of their car, including their engines, in the pursuit of speed. In contrast, the cars featured in IndyCar are more standardized. They all have the same aerodynamic kit and chassis and can only be powered by one of two engines -- either a Honda or a Chevrolet. That said, teams are allowed to develop some of their own parts, like dampers and some of their suspensions. IndyCar races occur on a wide range of tracks, from fast ovals to road and street courses. The length of the races also varies, with some, like the Indianapolis 500, lasting 500 miles and taking over three hours to complete. Not surprisingly, refueling during pit stops is a big part of the strategy during IndyCar races. Teams can field more than two cars, meaning that the number of drivers on the grid varies from race to race. IndyCar is mostly considered an American sport and does not have the same level of money and glamour associated with it compared to the globe-hopping F1 circuit.

Why should I care about F1? F1 races might best be described as a sort of action-packed chess match that takes place while drivers are throttling around a track at close to 200 mph. Teams need both strategy and skill to compete against some of the best minds in motorsports. F1 is also full of strong personalities. The Netflix documentary series F1: Drive to Survive follows many of the teams and drivers over the course of a year and has helped raise the profile of the sport in the US. Released in February, season 5 of the series chronicles last year's rise of Red Bull and Verstappen and its effect on the other drivers. It also focuses on the internal battles between drivers on the same team, while giving viewers a peek into the tense, pressurized world of elite racing.

Does F1 stream on ESPN Plus? ESPN does not air any F1 coverage on its ESPN Plus streaming service. If you want to watch the practices or races you will need a television provider of some kind or to pay for F1's $80-per-season TV Pro subscription.

When, where and what time are the races?



Races are held on Sunday and are usually spaced two weeks apart. Here's the entire schedule, all times ET.

F1 2023 schedule Date Race Time March 5 Bahrain GP 10 a.m. ET March 19 Saudi Arabian GP 1 p.m. ET April 2 Australian GP 1 a.m. ET April 30 Azerbaijan GP 7 a.m. ET May 7 Miami GP 3:30 p.m. ET May 21 Romagna GP 9 a.m. ET May 28 Monaco GP 9 a.m. ET June 4 Spanish GP 9 a.m. ET June 18 Canadian GP 2 p.m. ET July 2 Austrian GP 9 a.m. ET July 9 British GP 10 a.m. ET July 23 Hungarian GP 9 a.m. ET July 30 Belgian GP 9 a.m. ET Aug. 27 Dutch GP 9 a.m. ET Sept. 3 Italian GP 9 a.m. ET Sept. 17 Singapore GP 8 a.m. ET Sept. 24 Japanese GP 1 a.m. ET Oct. 8 Qatar GP 1 p.m. ET Oct. 22 United States GP 3 p.m. ET Oct. 29 Mexican GP 4 p.m. ET Nov. 5 Brazil GP 12 p.m. ET Nov. 19 Las Vegas GP 1 a.m. ET Nov. 26 Abu Dhabi GP 8 a.m ET

How to watch F1 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the race locally, you may need a different way to watch the race -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on race day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream F1 racing in the UK

F1 in the UK is shown on Sky Sports and Channel 4 -- Sky Sports airs the races, while Channel 4 gets practice rounds and qualifying. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its app, but cord-cutters will need to get the Sky Entertainment and Netflix package starting at £26 per month, plus an additional £20 per month to include Sky Sports.

Best options for streaming in the US without cable

Race weekends normally start on Friday with multiple practice runs and continue on Saturday with qualifying. The races themselves take place Sunday. ESPN typically airs practices and qualifying on a mix of ESPN 2 and ESPNews, while the races tend to air on ESPN. F1 events in North America often land on ABC.

Here are some of the best ways to catch the entire race weekend without cable.

