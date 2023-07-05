Firefox Latest Update Is Last One for MacOS Sierra, Mojave

Mozilla Firefox's newest update came out Tuesday, and it'll be the last version some Mac users may receive.

MacOS Sierra, High Sierra and Mojave will no longer be supported by the browser, according to the Version 115.0 release notes. If you continue using these older operating systems, you'll eventually be migrated to Firefox Extended Support Release, where you'll receive only important security updates in the future.

Mozilla did something similar earlier this year for users of older Windows versions: Firefox dropped support for Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1, and users were also migrated to the ESR version.

Last month, Apple showed off its upcoming MacOS at its annual WWDC event. MacOS Sonoma will come out in the fall and will add customizable widgets and better video game performance.