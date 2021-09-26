Final hours: Save 50% on 6 months of HBO Max

Warner Bros

While there are plenty of streaming services out there for you to choose from, HBO Max is one of the best. As a subscriber myself, I've found countless old-school TV shows like the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that I rewatch for a pure hit of nostalgia. And there are several HBO Max originals like Hacks and Succession that make the subscription worth it. But I'm also a subscriber of other services and when you add them up it costs a pretty penny. So, this deal for a . And since the offer ends today -- Sunday, Sept. 26 -- this is your last chance.

That's $7.49 a month for the first six months, instead of $15, and you can cancel any time. Again, today is the final chance to take advantage of this deal, so it's now or never. The biggest caveat is that only new and returning HBO Max customers are eligible. (In other words, existing customers shouldn't expect to be able to cancel and sign up for this deal on the same account.) And while HBO Max now offers an ad-supported tier, this one is the completely ad-free version. That also grants you access to Warner Bros. movies the same day that they premiere in theaters for the duration of 2021, including the hotly anticipated Dune (October) and Matrix Resurrections (December) premieres. For parents in need of content for children, you can look forward to the ever-popular Sesame Street, Care Bears and more.

If that isn't enough, I cannot stress how great it is to watch what I want while other people in my household can stream as well. With up to five profiles, I've never had an issue with my account. And when you're on the go with limited internet access, you can save yourself the headache by downloading and watching your favorites offline. Select movies are now available in 4K Ultra HD for those who want the best visual quality, too.

Check out HBO Max for yourself and see how much content it offers -- you'll see just how much of a deal this is in comparison to the regular subscription.

This story was published earlier and has been updated to reflect the imminent end of the limited-time offer.