'Fast X' Is Streaming Today: Here's How to Watch It From Anywhere

Fast X, the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, pulls Dom Toretto, his crew and audiences into a new showdown. With nods to its past and present, the movie includes throwback characters, fan favorites and a truckload of A-list appearances -- including Helen Mirren. It hit theaters in May, and now it's streaming on Peacock.

With his usual array of race cars, physics-defying stunts and monologues about family, Vin Diesel's Dom is once again trying to protect those he loves from a major threat. While Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returns to the fold, Jason Momoa is the villain Dante, a kingpin's son who seems to be having a good time on his revenge mission. The film also stars Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior and Alan Ritchson.

Read on to find out when and where to stream the action film, and how a VPN can get make your viewing experience easier.

Streaming release date for Fast X

Fast X arrives Friday, Sept. 15 on Peacock for premium subscribers. Peacock is available only in the US and its territories (American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands).

If you aren't a Peacock subscriber but want to be, there's an ad-supported and ad-free plan to choose from and a student discount available. For those who prefer to skip the service to watch Fast X, it's available to buy from places like Vudu and Amazon for $20.

How to watch Fast X from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Peacock while away from home. With a VPN, you'll be able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where Fast X will be streaming on Peacock (i.e. the US). Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the film on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Peacock to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.