Far Cry 6 preorder guide: Exclusive bonuses, Collector's edition and more

Far Cry fans don't have to wait much longer for the next installment in Ubisoft's first-person shooter franchise. Far Cry 6 is out Oct. 7 on a slew of platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna. That's less than a month away, and if you still need to preorder Far Cry 6, there are plenty of options for doing so. Far Cry 6 preorders include several different editions ranging from the $60 standard edition to a $200 Collector's Edition, and there are both physical and digital preorder bonuses available for securing your copy early.

Far Cry 6 is set on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara (loosely based on Cuba), which is ruled by "El Presidente" Antón Castillo, played by Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito. You play as Dani Rojas, a former army soldier who's now a guerrilla fighter attempting to free the nation from fascist rule. Far Cry 6 features open-world gameplay across a wide map, various missions to take on, numerous weapons to upgrade and more.

If you can't wait to jump in on day one, check out everything you need to know about Far Cry 6's preorder bonuses and editions below.

Far Cry 6 preorder bonuses

Ubisoft

All Far Cry 6 preorders come with the Libertad Pack, which includes the Libertad skin for Chorizo, a new Fangs for Hire, and the Discos Locos disc launcher.

Retailer-exclusive preorder bonuses

Walmart

Some retailers are offering physical preorder bonuses for Far Cry 6. These come in addition to the general digital bonuses.

has a pretty neat physical preorder bonus: a double-sided cloth banner showcasing the Discover Yara billboard from the Ministerio de Turismo. On the back of this cloth banner, you'll see the same sign up in flames. It measures 24 inches wide by 14.5 inches tall.

's Far Cry 6 preorders come with an exclusive double-sided poster depicting Anton Castillo and his son Diego. Note that you'll need to pick this bonus up at your local GameStop store, even if you buy online. PowerUp Rewards Pro members will also receive $10 GameStop credit.

is offering $10 reward credit for My Best Buy members with all Far Cry 6 preorders. is free.

Ubisoft The Far Cry 6 standard edition costs $60 for all platforms and includes just the base game with any preorder bonuses. Preorder digitally: Xbox Store | PlayStation Store | Ubisoft Store

Best Buy In addition to the full game and preorder bonuses, the Far Cry 6 Gold Edition comes with the season pass with three pieces of story DLC, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon and the Blood Dragon Set. The digital Gold Edition costs $100, while the physical Gold Edition costs $10 more and comes with a steelbook case. Preorder digitally: Xbox Store | PlayStation Store | Ubisoft Store

GameStop Preorder the Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition, and you'll receive the game, season pass and Ultimate Pack. The Ultimate Pack gets you the Jungle Expedition Pack, Croc Hunter Pack and Vice Pack. Of course, you'll receive any preorder bonuses as well. Like the Gold Edition, the Ultimate Edition has a $10 premium if you buy it physically, as physical preorder also come with a steelbook. The physical Ultimate Edition is available exclusively from GameStop. Preorder digitally: Xbox Store | PlayStation Store | Ubisoft Store

Ubisoft The fanciest edition of Far Cry 6 is, of course, the Collector's Edition, which the Ubisoft Store is exclusively offering for $200. In addition to the Ultimate Edition of the game and preorder bonuses, you get a high-end replica of the Tostador gun, which is just over 28 inches long. You also receive an exclusive steelbook case, 64-page artbook, Chorizo keyring, map of Yara and selected soundtrack.

Best Buy The Fangs for Hire Collection isn't an actual edition of Far Cry 6 but rather a bundle of merch and collectibles inspired by the game. Most notably, it includes an adorable 10-inch statue of Chorizo. You'll also receive the following: Libertad Chorizo dog bandana and tag

Set of two embroidered iron-on patches

Chorizo mini metal plate

Set of three postcards

Set of three lithographic prints

Anton's flag soft enamel pin

Yara flag wall tapestry The set costs $120 on its own, though Best Buy is selling it bundled with each edition of the game if you want to preorder both at once. There's no discount for buying it as a bundle.