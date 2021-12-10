Julian Assange can be extradited to US, judge rules TikTok's top 10 trends of 2021 CNET names best tech products of 2021 Game Awards 2021 results Star Wars: Eclipse game PS5 restock tracker
Facebook Year Together: How to create your personalized 2021 highlights

Here's how to check out and share your top people and places for the year.

Facebook year together 2021
Facebook

Facebook has launched its yearly highlight feature, with users able to check their top friendships, reactions and checkins for 2021. 

The feature, which includes the three categories labelled by Facebook as "the friendships," "the sparks" and "the places," will be available globally by Friday.

"Here's to the things that meant the most, and kept us close in a year we were often far apart," the Facebook feature says.

How to see and share your Facebook Year Together

1. Open your Facebook app on mobile, and the Year Together section should appear at the top of your feed below stories.

2. Scroll through to see the highlights gathered -- they include the top people you interacted with; the places you most frequently checked into; and the people you've connected with the most during 2021.

3. You can choose which sections to publicize before clicking the Share button.

If you can't see your own highlights yet but other friends have shared theirs, you can click the See your own 2021 highlights: Try it button below their post.

For more year enders, check out how to create your Instagram 2021 Playback stories highlight, how to get your Spotify Wrapped on Apple Music, YouTube Music or Tidal and how to see your Reddit year in review.