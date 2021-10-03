Facebook whistleblower reveals herself, says it prioritizes its own interests

60 Minutes

The person who revealed internal Facebook research about the social network's knowledge of the harm its platforms cause and its efforts to downplay those harms publicly revealed herself on 60 Minutes on Sunday. She is a former algorithmic product manager at Facebook named Frances Haugen.

Haugen told 60 Minutes she leaked the documents to the Wall Street Journal after seeing a conflict of interest at Facebook between what's good for the company and what's good for the public.

"Facebook, over and over again, chose to optimize for its own interests, like making more money," she told 60 Minutes Scott Pelley.

"I knew what my future looked like if I continued to stay inside of Facebook, which is person after person after person has tackled this inside of Facebook and ground themselves to the ground," the 37-year-old data scientist said.

The Wall Street Journal's series of stories on the documents, found among other things, that the company ignored research about Instagram's negative effects on teen girls and performed an algorithm change to improve interaction on the platform that actually made users "angrier."

Haugen explained how the algorithm has "thousands of options" for what it could show you in your feed based on what you've engaged with in the past.

"One of the consequences of how Facebook is picking out that content today is it is -- optimizing for content that gets engagement, or reaction," she said. "But its own research is showing that content that is hateful, that is divisive, that is polarizing, it's easier to inspire people to anger than it is to other emotions."

Haugen's appearance on 60 Minutes comes after a Senate subcommittee held a hearing about Facebook's and Instagram's harmful mental health impact on young people, including teenagers. US lawmakers are seeking more answers from the social media giant after The Wall Street Journal published a series of stories about the company's knowledge of the platform's problems even as it downplayed them publicly. One in three teen girls reported that Instagram made their body issues worse, according to a 2019 presentation cited by the Journal.

During the hearing, Facebook's Global Head of Safety Antigone Davis pushed back on the news outlet's characterization of its internal research. "I want to be clear that this research is not a bombshell," Davis said. "It's not causal research."

Instagram, owned by Facebook, is pausing the development of a kid's version of the app. The social network also released some of its internal research and said it's looking at ways to release more data.

Davis' remarks didn't appear to appease lawmakers who are planning to hold more hearings on the issue. The Facebook whistleblower is scheduled to testify before the Senate subcommittee on consumer protection on Oct. 5.