Facebook to de-emphasize political posts because of user feedback, report says

Earlier this year, the social network tested reducing political content for some people, and users were happy with the change, says a report.

Following feedback from users, Facebook will announce plans to de-emphasize political posts and current-events content in the news feed, Axios reported Tuesday. Earlier this year, the social network tested reducing political content for users in the US, Canada, Brazil and Indonesia and apparently got a positive response, the news outlet said. 

Facebook will also test the reductions in other countries, including Costa Rica, Sweden, Spain and Ireland, Axios reported.  

This isn't the first time the social network has signaled an attempt to move away from politics and news. In early 2018, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company was overhauling the news feed to prioritize posts from family and friends, rather than those from publishers and brands.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.