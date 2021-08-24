Facebook test brings voice and video calling back to main app

Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook is bringing voice and video calling back to its main mobile app, according to a Monday report from Bloomberg. The features have been absent from the main mobile app since 2014, when Facebook moved them into its separate Messenger app. The features reportedly began appearing for some users on Monday as part of a test.

The move follows on the heels of an amended antitrust complaint filed against Facebook by the US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday, which critics say aims to push Facebook to spin off its WhatsApp and Instagram apps.

"You're going to start to see quite a bit more of this over time," Connor Hayes, director of product management at Messenger, told Bloomberg, describing Facebook's push to consolidate more of its services and apps.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.