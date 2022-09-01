Facebook Shutters Its Community-Connecting Nextdoor Clone

Meta is winding down its Nextdoor-like Facebook expansion Neighborhoods, which sought to connect users who lived near each other, but never exited the testing phase.

Neighborhoods launched in May 2021 as a clear rival to Nextdoor, expanding on Facebook Groups with more functionality to find other nearby users, businesses and associations. The feature had been active in several cities in the US like Charlotte, North Carolina; San Diego, California; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Newark, New Jersey, as well as in Canada.

"When we launched Facebook Neighborhoods, our mission was to bring local communities closer together. We've learned the best way to do this is through groups, and have decided to end our test of Neighborhoods," said Meta spokesperson Leah Luchetti over email.

Instead, Meta will redirect users to Facebook Groups relevant to their interests and location.