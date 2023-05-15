Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Facebook Messenger App for Apple Watch Will Stop Working Soon

Here's how long you have, and here are the apps you can use instead.

zach-mcauliffe
zach-mcauliffe
Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Expertise Web hosting, operating systems, applications and software
  • Apple software beta tester, "Helps make our computers and phones work!" - Zach's grandparents
See full bio
Zachary McAuliffe
Facebook Messenger app icon on a phone
Angela Lang/CNET

Meta's Facebook Messenger app for the Apple Watch is losing most functionality at the beginning of June, in about two weeks.

"People can still receive Messenger notifications on their Apple Watch when paired, but starting at the beginning of June they will no longer be able to respond from their watch," a Meta spokesperson told CNET via email. 

Some people have also received a message letting them know that Messenger won't be available as an Apple Watch app after May 31.

If you want another messaging app on your Apple Watch after Messenger loses some functionality, you can check out WeChat or Glide

News of the change comes a day after the company confirmed that WhatsApp, another Meta-owned messaging app, will be available as an app for Google's Wear OS. So if you own a Google Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or other smartwatch, you'll be able to send WhatsApp messages from your wrist. 

When CNET asked if there are any plans to bring WhatsApp to the Apple Watch, a WhatsApp spokesperson said there's nothing to share at this time.

