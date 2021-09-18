ExpressVPN deal: Get three months of service for free with an annual subscription

ExpressVPN

When it comes to VPNs, you often have to decide between security and speed. That's not a tradeoff you need to make with ExpressVPN. Currently CNET's top-rated VPN, ExpressVPN offers 160 server locations covering 94 countries around the world, making it a flexible choice for anyone looking to maximize their international streaming video options.

Our biggest issue with ExpressVPN has been its price. But right now, for a limited time, you can get three free months of ExpressVPN when you prepay for a year's worth of service. That's $100 upfront, a rate of about $6.67 per month for 15 months, versus $8.83 per month for 12 months (the current going rate), or a savings of more than 24%.

Now, there is a change at ExpressVPN that's worth noting. The company just announced that it's being acquired by Kape Technologies. That's the same parent company that also owns VPN providers CyberGhost, Private Internet Access and ZenMate. Moreover, before changing its name in 2018, the company was behind the Crossrider malware that bedeviled users in the mid- to late 2010s. That said, in a blog post noting the ownership change, ExpressVPN says that it "will remain a separate service from other Kape brands."

Feature highlights:

Watch, listen and stream content from websites around the world

Number of simultaneous connections: 5

VPN split tunneling

No activity logs

AES-256 encryption

Private DNS

24-hour live chat support

As an additional layer of privacy, ExpressVPN also accepts Paypal, Bitcoin and other global forms of payment in addition to credit cards. Most importantly, the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind.

