Explore Egyptian Mausoleums, Buddhist Temples and Other Heritage Sites on Google

Google Arts & Culture

The US Department of State has partnered with Google Arts & Culture to make it a little easier for people to explore beautiful cultural heritage sites from around the world. In celebration of World Heritage Day, the search giant and US State Department said Monday they added 1,100 Ambassadors Fund projects from over 130 countries that you can virtually travel to, from a 13th-century mausoleum in Cairo to a Buddhist temple in Thailand.

"Cultural heritage sites, objects, and traditions are a point of pride for people the world over, but they also require care and vigilance," said Lee Satterfield, the Department of State's Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs. "That's why the State Department's Cultural Heritage Center works with governments and organizations to preserve and protect cultural heritage from both natural and man-made threats through the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP)."

Other sites include Wat Chaiwatthanaram at Ayutthaya in Thailand, ancient flash flood protection systems in Petra, the Gaddi Baitha in Nepal and 11th-15th century structures at Great Zimbabwe, among others.