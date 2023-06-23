'Evil Dead Rise' Is Now Streaming. Here's How to Watch From Anywhere

Warner Bros. Pictures

After sufficiently soaking movie theater audiences in blood, gore and creepy supernatural fare, Evil Dead Rise is doing it all over again on the Max streaming service.

In the fifth film in the Evil Dead franchise, adult sisters played by Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland enter a brutal nightmare thanks to the rise of flesh-possessing demons. The over-the-top battle for survival is set within the confines of a Los Angeles apartment building. Lee Cronin directs, and franchise creator Sam Raimi and Evil Dead actor Bruce Campbell are among the executive producers.

Evil Dead Rise received generally favorable reviews from critics, according to Metacritic. Here are the details on its Max release and why you might want to stream the scary movie with a VPN.

When to Watch Evil Dead Rise on Max

Evil Dead Rise hit Max in the early morning hours on June 23, (3:01 a.m. ET, to be exact) and is available to stream now.

Max also makes it easier to catch the rest of the film franchise, offering earlier entries The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness and 2013's Evil Dead. And the options don't stop there for horror fans -- Max currently streams notable entries like The Shining, Hereditary, It, The Menu, The Exorcist and The Cabin in the Woods.

The streaming service that unites the Discovery Plus and HBO Max libraries (and that replaced HBO Max last month) has an ad-supported subscription and two ad-less subscription options. Another way to watch Evil Dead Rise is to buy it for $20 from services like Amazon, Apple TV and Vudu.

cropped from James Martin image Max Carries Evil Dead Rise The Max streaming service has three tiers: with ads ($10 per month), ad-free ($16 per month) and ultimate ad-free ($20 per month). If you're determined to save some money, the price of paying for a year of Max upfront is less than it would be if you paid for a monthly subscription for the same period of time (it costs $100 for a year of ad-supported Max, $150 for a year of the ad-free version and $200 for a year ultimate). See at Max

How to watch Evil Dead Rise from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Max while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose the United States, where Evil Dead Rise will be streaming on Max. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you are connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Evil Dead Rise on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Max to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.