Everton vs. Arsenal Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

It's a match with huge implications for both ends of the table as relegation-threatened Everton take on current English Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday. New Everton boss Sean Dyche couldn't have asked for a more difficult task for his first game in charge of the struggling Toffees, but there's a sense that the pugnacious former Burnley manager will be relishing this encounter as he looks to secure an underdog victory against the league's most in-form side.

Arsenal are currently on a run of seven wins in their last eight matches, and this match could see new midfield signing Jorginho make his Gunners debut following his £12 million transfer deadline day move from London rivals Chelsea.

Another victory for Arsenal here would see them go eight points clear of second-place Man City. It would also mark the North London club's 100th league win over Everton -- a figure no club has ever achieved over another in English league football.

Currently joint-bottom of the EPL with Southampton, the task ahead for Dyche as Frank Lampard's successor is a stark one, and with Everton fans disheartened by their club's lack of activity in the January transfer market, an early goal for the visitors here could quickly turn the atmosphere toxic among the home support.

Everton vs. Arsenal: When and where?



Everton host Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday, Feb. 4. Kickoff is set for 12.30 p.m. local time in the UK (7:30 a.m. ET, 4.30 a.m. PT in the US, and 11.30 p.m. AEST in Australia).

How to watch the Everton vs. Arsenal game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Everton vs. Arsenal game in the US



This EPL clash is streaming on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login, and can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.

FuboTV is one of the best sports streaming services for soccer fans and, importantly for cord-cutters wanting to watch the EPL, carries USA Network, which airs several games that are not shown on Peacock. It's pricey, though, with prices from $75 per month, so if you don't plan on using FuboTV for its other soccer access -- including Serie A, Ligue 1, Liga MX and others -- you may be better served by Sling Blue, which also carries USA Network from $40 per month.

Livestream the Everton vs. Arsenal game in the UK



Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Everton vs. Arsenal game is exclusive to BT Sports -- showing on its BT Sports 1, BT Sports 1 HD, and BT Sports Ultra channels. BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £25 with no contract (the price goes up to £30 on Feb. 17). The pass lets you watch BT's coverage of the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website.

Livestream the Everton vs. Arsenal game in Canada



If you want to stream the clash at Goodison Park live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.



FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Livestream the Everton vs. Arsenal game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

