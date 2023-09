Europa League Soccer: Livestream Every 2023 to 24 Match From Anywhere

With big name European sides including Liverpool, Ajax, Roma, Bayer Leverkusen and Rangers all involved, this season's UEFA Europa League looks set to be a particularly memorable one.

Europe's secondary club football competition was last year won by Spanish giants Sevilla, who saw off José Mourinho's Roma in a tense penalty shoot-out.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool come into this season's tournament as favorites. Fellow Premier League sides Brighton and West Ham are also heavily backed to lift the trophy in Dublin in May 2024.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services you can use to watch every game live, wherever you are in the world.

Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

UEFA Europa League 2023 to 24: When and where?



This season's tournament kicks off with the first set of group matches on Thursday, Sept. 21. The tournament's knockout stages begin with the round of 16 on Feb. 23, 2024, while the final takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on May 22.

How to watch every Europa League 2023/24 game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view Europa League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream UEFA Europa League 2023/24 games in the US

American soccer fans can stream every fixture of this season's tournament via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for the Europa League.

Livestream Europa League 2023/24 games in the UK

Europa League live broadcast rights in the UK are held by TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport).

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Europa League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Having been renamed from BT Sports, TNT Sports is offering Europa League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream Europa League 2023/24 games in Canada

If you want to stream Europa League games live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the tournament this season.



DAZN Watch Europa League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch Europa League matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the tournamente live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Europa League in Australia from AU$25 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Champions League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Quick tips for streaming UEFA Europa League matches using a VPN