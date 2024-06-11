Euro 2024 Soccer: Livestream Every Match From Anywhere
Your guide to watching four weeks of top-tier international soccer.
The wait is over for fans of European soccer, as 24 nations go in search of continental glory this summer at Euro 2024 in Germany.
The hosts' young squad, which includes the likes of Kai Havertz and Joshua Kimmich, will be aiming to win an unprecedented fourth title.
Italy come into the tournament as defending champions, but it's Gareth Southgate's England, the team Italy beat in the 2020 final on penalties, that are widely regarded as the favorites to lift the trophy in Berlin.
France, led by the mercurial Kylian Mbappé, are also well fancied, with Real Madrid's new signing hoping to replicate his Golden Boot performance at the Qatar World Cup and spearhead Les Bleus to their third European Championship triumph.
The Euros have had their fair share of unfancied teams win the tournament in the past -- best exemplified by unlikely wins for Denmark in 1992 and Greece in 2004. Turkey are many pundits' dark horses to do well, thanks to young stars like Juventus' Kenan Yıldız and Real Madrid's Arda Güler.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.
Euro 2024: When and where?
The 2024 UEFA European Football Championship kicks off with the opening match between the hosts and Scotland on Saturday, June 14, at the Allianz Arena in Munich and culminates with the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday, 14 July.
The tournament's 51 games will take place at 10 stadiums across Germany, with 24 of the best international teams from the continent battling to win.
How to watch every Euro 2024 game online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view Euro 2024 matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the tournament -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Livestream Euro 2024 matches in the US
Fox is where it's at for US soccer fans looking to watch Euro 2024 matches. The tournament's early group stage matches will be split between Fox and FS1, while knockout round games will air on Fox.
If you don't have the channels as part of your cable lineup, both can be streamed via Sling TV.
Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox and FS1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month ($45 in some places) and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN.
Livestream Euro 2024 games for free in the UK
The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for Euro 2024.
S4C will be offering Welsh-language coverage of every Wales game.
With matches being broadcast on BBC1, that means you'll be able to watch games online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer.
With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game.
For matches being broadcast on ITV1, you'll also have the option of watching the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, ITVX (formerly ITV Hub).
The service has an updated app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs.
Livestream Euro 2024 games in Canada
Canadian soccer fans can watch the tournament via TSN and its streaming service TSN Plus. Existing TSN cable subscribers can watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.
TSN Plus is a direct-streaming service that costs CA$8 a month and offers coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments.
Livestream Euro 2024 game in Australia
Football fans Down Under can also watch all the action from Germany on streaming service Optus Sport.
With exclusive rights to screen every English Premier League match live, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans.
If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.
Quick tips for streaming Euro 2024 using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming European Championship matches may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.