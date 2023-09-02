Eubank Jr. vs. Smith Livestream: When It Starts and How to Watch Middleweight Boxing Fight

Grudge fights don't get much bigger than this, as rivals Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr. return to Manchester's AO Arena in a high-stakes rematch on Saturday.

The two British fighters have had a continual war of words since Smith delivered a stunning fourth-round knockout when the two last went head-to-head back in January.

A hand injury for Liverpool-born Smith prevented the two fighters meeting again earlier in the summer, but the wait is finally over, with a win for either fighter likely to earn them a middleweight title shot as well as bragging rights.

Here are all the details of tonight's big fight, including start time, how to watch it and more.

Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith date and start times

Eubank Jr. vs. Smith takes place tonight, Sept. 2, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The main card is set to start at 6 p.m. BST local time, making it a 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada. Ring walks for Eubank Jr. and Smith are expected at around 10 p.m. BST (5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT).

Timing is subject to change for the main card based on the length of the undercard fights.

How to watch Eubank Jr. vs. Smith from anywhere

How to watch Eubank Jr. vs. Smith in the US

Saturday's big fight is available to stream in the US via ESPN Plus, with no additional PPV fee to pay.

How to watch Eubank Jr. vs. Smith in the UK

If you live in the UK, the Eubank Jr. vs. Smith fight is a live exclusive for Sky Sports. Unlike the US, however, it's a PPV event.

How to watch Eubank Jr. vs. Smith in Canada

For Canadian fight fans, Saturday's big title fight is available to watch via streaming service TSN Plus, with no extra PPV charge for subscribers. Existing TSN cable subscribers can meanwhile watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

How to watch Eubank Jr. vs. Smith in Australia

Australian boxing fans can stream this clash via Main Event PPV on streaming service Kayo Sports, and you don't need to be a subscriber to watch the bout. The main card should start around 3 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Kayo Sports Watch the Eubank Jr. vs. Smith fight for AU$30 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. However, you don't need a subscription to watch this fight, with this middleweight clash available as a standalone purchase for AU$30. See at Kayo Sports

Eubank Jr. vs. Smith full fight card

In addition to the main event, there are a number of other fights taking place at the AOArena tonight.