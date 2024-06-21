EU Countries Won't Get Apple Intelligence and Other New iOS Features This Year

Apple says it will delay the release of Apple Intelligence, its cornerstone AI technology planned for debut later this year, in the 27 countries that make up the European Union. In a statement Friday, the company said Apple Intelligence and two other products, iPhone Mirroring and enhancements to SharePlay Screen Sharing, won't be released to the EU this year "due to the regulatory uncertainties brought about by the Digital Markets Act."

The statement, sent to CNET by Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz, goes on to say, "Interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security."

In March, Apple was fined 1.8 billion euros ($1.95 billion) when Europe's Competition Commission determined the company was preventing customers from being told they could pay less for streaming services.

Apple Intelligence was the biggest news out of the company's recent WWDC event, marking its entry into an increasingly crowded arena of players looking to chart the future of generative AI for the consumer market. Apple's plan includes a version of ChatGPT for use with Siri and private cloud networks to keep AI secure for its customers. Those features are expected to roll out later this year with the release of iOS 18, iPad OS 18 and MacOS Sequoia. Beta versions of each should be out this summer. Beta versions of the iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay Screen Sharing features will be released to developers on June 24, Apple said.

In response to Apple's decision, EU spokesperson Thomas Regnier told The Verge, "Gatekeepers are welcome to offer their services in Europe, provided that they comply with our rules aimed at ensuring fair competition."

Apple said in its statement that it will work with the EU on a solution to releasing its new technologies to the European Union. It pointed out in response to the EU that though the Digital Markets Act is aimed at mobile technologies, its MacOS software is also affected by the iPhone Mirroring feature, which allows a user to take control of their iPhone screen with their Mac computer.