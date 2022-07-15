ESPN Plus Cost is Rising to $10 a Month

ESPN has confirmed that its streaming service is about to get more expensive. ESPN Plus will move from its current $7 a month and $70 a year pricing to $10 a month or $100 a year. The price hike will be effective Aug. 23.

The price change will not affect the cost of the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and ad-free Hulu for $20 a month, or $14 if you get Hulu with ads. The price change also won't affect UFC Pay-Per-View events.

Subscribers to the streaming service are expected to be notified next week, as reported earlier Friday and confirmed by ESPN Plus.

ESPN cited the improvements that have been made to the streaming service as the reason for the price hike. Specifically, it referenced increased access of streaming rights to most professional sports, exclusive series and premium editorial content from ESPN.

The company maintains that its service "remains the best value in sports streaming, offering more than 22,000 events," and that in "all other sports streaming offerings, you pay this price or more, and get less."