England vs. Iceland Livestream: How to Watch International Friendly Soccer From Anywhere

England boss Gareth Southgate will get a final chance to run the rule over his players on Friday ahead of Euro 2024 as the Three Lions take on Iceland in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium.

With his squad now settled on, having dropped the likes of James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Southgate will now be using this final warm up match to determine his starting line up for their opening match of the tournament against Serbia on June 16.

The hosts come up against an Icelandic side which will be focused on their upcoming Nations League campaign, having missed out on qualifying for Euro 2024 following an agonising play-off defeat to the Ukraine back in March.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

England vs. Iceland: When and where?



England hosts Iceland at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday, June 7. Kickoff is set for 7.45 p.m. BST local time in the UK, which is 2.45 p.m. ET or 11.45 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 4.45 a.m. AEST on Saturday, June 8 in Australia.

How to watch the England vs. Iceland game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the England vs. Iceland game in the US

Friday's game is available to watch in the States on Spanish-language service Vix Plus.

Vix Plus Watch international soccer in the US from $7 Vix Plus currently costs $7 per month, and as well as broadcasting UEFA club and international competitions, it also offers Spanish-language soccer coverage of the US Women's National Team, Mexico's Women's National Team, plus South America's top domestic soccer. See at Vix

Livestream the England vs. Iceland match in the UK for free

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with terrestrial free-to-air station Channel 4. Coverage of this match starts at 7 p.m. GMT.

All 4 Watch international football on Channel 4 for free That also means you can stream the game for free via the Channel 4 website and the network's All 4 app. As well as being able to watch via a browser on your laptop, there are dedicated All 4 apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, plus a wide range of smart TVs. See at Channel 4

Livestream the England vs. Iceland game in Australia



Football fans Down Under can also watch this International friendly on streaming service Optus Sport.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Livestream the England vs. Iceland match in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada.

DAZN Watch international soccer in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

