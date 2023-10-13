England vs. Australia Livestream: How to Watch International Friendly Soccer From Anywhere

England continue their preparations for next summer's Euro 2024 tournament with a rare match against Australia at Wembley today.

Frequent foes in cricket and rugby, the nations' soccer teams have faced each other on just seven previous occasions. The most recent encounter was seven years ago at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, in a match that saw England win 2-1 thanks to goals from Wayne Rooney and a young Marcus Rashford.

England boss Gareth Southgate looks set to experiment with his forward line for this game, with in-form attackers Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen both set to be given their chance to work their way into the manager's plans.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal star Declan Rice is line to make his 46th appearance for England in today's friendly against Australia. Dave Howarth/CameraSport/Getty Images

England vs. Australia: When and where?



England host Australia at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday, Oct. 13. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. BST local time in the UK (2:45 p.m. ET, 11.45 a.m. PT in the US, and 5:45 a.m. AEDT on Saturday, Oct. 14 in Australia).

How to watch the England vs. Australia game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the England vs. Australia game in the US

Friday's game is on Fox Soccer Plus. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable lineup, it can be streamed via Sling TV.

Sling TV Watch international soccer on Fox Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox Sports 1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month ($45 in some places) and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. In order to watch this match, however, you'll also need Sling's Sports Extra bundle. This adds a further 10 sports channels for an additional $11 a month, including Fox Soccer Plus, which is broadcasting this match live in the US. See at Sling

Livestream the England vs. Australia match in the UK for free

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with terrestrial free-to-air station Channel 4. Coverage of this match starts at 7 p.m. BST.

All 4 Watch international football on Channel 4 for free That also means you can stream the game for free via the Channel 4 website and the network's All 4 app. As well as being able to watch via a browser on your laptop, there are dedicated All 4 apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, plus a wide range of smart TVs. See at Channel 4

Livestream the England vs. Australia game in Australia for free



Football fans Down Under can also watch this match for nothing, via free-to-air station Network 10.

Livestream the England vs. Australia match in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada.

DAZN Watch international soccer in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

