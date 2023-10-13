England vs. Australia Livestream: How to Watch International Friendly Soccer From Anywhere
Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take on the Socceroos at Wembley.
England continue their preparations for next summer's Euro 2024 tournament with a rare match against Australia at Wembley today.
Frequent foes in cricket and rugby, the nations' soccer teams have faced each other on just seven previous occasions. The most recent encounter was seven years ago at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, in a match that saw England win 2-1 thanks to goals from Wayne Rooney and a young Marcus Rashford.
England boss Gareth Southgate looks set to experiment with his forward line for this game, with in-form attackers Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen both set to be given their chance to work their way into the manager's plans.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.
England vs. Australia: When and where?
England host Australia at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday, Oct. 13. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. BST local time in the UK (2:45 p.m. ET, 11.45 a.m. PT in the US, and 5:45 a.m. AEDT on Saturday, Oct. 14 in Australia).
How to watch the England vs. Australia game online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream the England vs. Australia game in the US
Friday's game is on Fox Soccer Plus. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable lineup, it can be streamed via Sling TV.
Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox Sports 1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month ($45 in some places) and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. In order to watch this match, however, you'll also need Sling's Sports Extra bundle. This adds a further 10 sports channels for an additional $11 a month, including Fox Soccer Plus, which is broadcasting this match live in the US.
Livestream the England vs. Australia match in the UK for free
Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with terrestrial free-to-air station Channel 4. Coverage of this match starts at 7 p.m. BST.
That also means you can stream the game for free via the Channel 4 website and the network's All 4 app.
As well as being able to watch via a browser on your laptop, there are dedicated All 4 apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, plus a wide range of smart TVs.
Livestream the England vs. Australia game in Australia for free
Football fans Down Under can also watch this match for nothing, via free-to-air station Network 10.
This friendly match featuring the Socceroos is available to watch for free on terrestrial channel Network 10, which also means it can be streamed for free via the station's the 10Play online service.
Livestream the England vs. Australia match in Canada
If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada.
A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis.
As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs.
Quick tips for streaming international soccer using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser , video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming soccer may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
