England vs. Australia Livestream: How to Watch 2nd Test Ashes Cricket From Anywhere

With a thrilling first encounter living up to expectations, more fireworks are expected as the Ashes series between England and Australia moves to London and the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

England will be looking to avenge their two-wicket defeat to Pat Cummins' Australia in the 1st Test, with many pointing to England captain Ben Stokes' risky decision to declare at just 393 for 8 in their first innings as the key moment that cost the hosts.

All eyes will now be on Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum as to whether they deploy a similarly aggressive approach for this next meeting on a Lord's pitch that is likely to be more lively than the one played on at Edgbaston.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the match live wherever you are in the world.

England will be hoping for better luck in the second Test, as the 2023 Ashes Test series moves to Lord's in northwest London. Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images

England vs. Australia 2nd Test: When and where?



The second Test of this summer Ashes series between England and Australia takes place at Lord's Cricket Ground in London between Wednesday, June 28 and Sunday July 2. Play is set to start each day at 11 a.m. BST local time in the UK (8 p.m. AEST in Australia, 6 a.m. ET or 3 a.m. PT in the US, and 3:30 p.m. IST in India).

How to watch the England vs. Australia 2nd Test online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the England vs. Australia 2nd Test in the UK

Cricket fans in the UK can watch all the action live from Lord's via Sky and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, which has the rights to show the entire Ashes series live. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the first Test via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the race.

Now Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.

Livestream the 2nd Ashes Test in Australia for free



Aussie sports fans can enjoy the entire Ashes series broadcast on free-to-air network Channel 9.

That also means you'll be able to livestream all the cricket action for free via the broadcaster's 9Now streaming service.

9Now 9Now has dedicated apps for most smart TVs, as well as iOS and Android. The service is also the place to stream Love Island in Australia.

Livestream the England vs. Australia 2nd Test in the US



This second Ashes clash is streaming on dedicated cricket service Willow TV, as well as ESPN Plus, where coverage starts at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT).

ESPN Plus ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch a large selection of cricket action, including the Ashes. Read our ESPN Plus review. See at ESPN

Livestream the England vs. Australia 2nd Test in India

Cricket fans in India can watch this first Ashes encounter by tuning into the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel or by signing up to the Sony Liv streaming service.

Sony Liv Sony Liv's coverage of the Ashes requires a premium subscription, which currently costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. For cricket fans who only want to watch the action while on the move, a mobile-only plan can be had for Rs 599 per year.

Quick tips for streaming cricket using a VPN

