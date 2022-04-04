Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter

Patrick Pleul/Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk now owns a sizable chunk of Twitter, with a Securities and Exchange Commission filing revealing that Tesla chief took a 9.2% stake in the social media site on March 14. That makes Musk its biggest stakeholder, as reported by Bloomberg on Monday.

The stake is worth $2.89 billion, based on Twitter's closing price Friday, according to CNBC.

Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy.



Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2022

On March 25, Musk polled his 80.2 million followers to ask if they thought Twitter "rigorously adheres" to the principle of free speech. More than 70% of the 2 million people who voted said no, leading Musk to ask if a new platform was needed and telling a follower he's "giving serious thought" to starting one. Given the date on the SEC filing revealed Monday, it seems Musk wrote this after his move to buy his stake in Twitter.

Musk's tweets got him into a legal battle with the SEC in 2018, when he told his then 22 million followers on Twitter at the time he was ready to take Tesla private. The regulator sued Musk for "false and misleading" statements to the electric car company's investors.

They reached a settlement that saw Musk and Tesla each paying $20 million and gave SEC oversight over some of Musk's social media posts. Since then, Musk's lawyers have reportedly argued that the oversight policy has become unworkable and asked a federal judge to end the settlement.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.