Elon Musk Hints at Twitter Adding Fees

Twitter is currently free to use for individuals, governments and companies, but incoming new owner Elon Musk hinted at change. Having reportedly pitched his ideas for the social media site to make more money to banks as he sought funding for his $44 billion takeover, the Tesla CEO tweeted on Tuesday that some groups may have to pay to use the service.

"Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing," he wrote. "Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users."

Freemasons are among the world's oldest fraternal organizations, and trace their origins to guilds of stonemasons.

Twitter accepted Musk's offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share last week, but the deal still requires shareholder and regulatory approval. He often tweets his ideas for fixing the site to his nearly 91 million followers, and sometimes deletes them afterward.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.