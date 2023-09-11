'Elemental' Streaming Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

Disney Plus is adding a hot new release: Disney and Pixar's Elemental.

Water, earth, air and fire elements are all in the mix in the original animated film. It centers on a fiery young woman named Ember, who meets a watery guy named Wade. Her friendship with the sappy, go-with-the-flow character "challenges her beliefs about the world they live in," according to a synopsis from Disney.

Leah Lewis (The CW's Nancy Drew series) and Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World Dominion) voice Ember and Wade, and Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur) directs. The film spilled into theaters in June and has a score of 58 on Metacritic. Here's how you can watch it from anywhere.

How to watch Elemental on Disney Plus

You can watch Elemental starting Sept. 13 at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET). It'll be available at that time in every country where Disney Plus is available, except for France, Turkey and Japan, according to the company.

It's about to cost more to stream Disney Plus without ads in the US. Starting Oct. 12, newcomers will pay $14 a month or $140 a year for the ad-free service, up from the current $11 a month and $110 a year. Existing subscribers will be charged the new price at their next billing cycle on or after Oct. 12.

Disney Plus' ad-based tier will remain $8 per month. Here's more on the ad-supported tier, and other price increases coming to Disney's streamers.

Sarah Tew/CNET Disney Plus Carries Elemental Interested in getting multiple Disney streaming services? Disney currently offers four bundles that range from $10 to $20 (Duo Basic, Duo Premium, Trio Basic and Trio Premium). Price increases in October will bump that to $10-$25. See Disney's site for more details. See at Disney+

How to watch Elemental from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Disney Plus while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Elemental will be streaming on Disney Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Elemental on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Disney Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.