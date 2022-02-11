Eileen Gu's VPN comment reportedly censored on Chinese social media

Sarah Tew/CNET

Olympic skier Eileen Gu made it sound like using Instagram is easy in China when she replied to a commenter on the social media service last week, according to a screenshot reported on Thursday by Protocol. Now, her description of how to bypass China's firewall to use Instagram has reportedly been censored.

The exchange started when a commenter asked Gu why she was able to use Instagram when its blocked in mainland China.

"Anyone can download a VPN its literally free on the App store," Gu replied, according to the screenshot. CNET couldn't verify the comment.

However, China's government has banned the use of VPNs, or virtual private networks, for individuals. The services hide internet traffic from internet service providers, often letting users bypass firewalls. According to Protocol, Gu's remarks about the VPN were removed from a screenshot shared on the popular Chinese social media service Weibo.

Gu didn't immediately respond to a request for comment sent on Instagram. Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to blocking services such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, the Chinese government requires cooperation from domestic tech companies in keeping specific content from appearing in social media feeds. As a result, companies filter out images and videos, altering what regular people see. Research into photos removed in 2018 by WeChat, another social media site in China, showed that not only were photos of the infamous "Tank Man" incident in Tiananmen Square removed, but so were posts about the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou that year.

According to Protocol, people expressed outrage on Weibo in response to Gu's suggestion to use a VPN, quoting one person as saying, "Literally, I'm not 'anyone.' Literally, it's illegal for me to use a VPN. Literally, it's not fxxking free at all."