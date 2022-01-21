Edit and share PDFs with ease on your Mac, iPhone or iPad for 62% less today

PDF Expert

Work smarter, not harder. PDF Expert software gives you all the essential functions you need for working with PDFs on your Mac. Whether you're filling out forms like taxes or applications, merging multiple PDFs into one document, editing an existing PDF or just working with huge PDF files, PDF Expert can get it done. You can get a lifetime license for now through Feb. 1.

The program allows you to share PDFs across iPhone, iPad and Mac, which makes remote work or virtual services a breeze. Edit text, images, links and more within PDFs and take advantage of features like tools for annotations. You can even use PDF Expert software to sign documents. And for PDFs with sensitive information, PDF Expert has a password protect feature you can enable to make sure everything stays secure.