eBay is making it easier for people to buy collectible items with the beta launch of eBay Live on Thursday. The new platform lets people instantly buy items and interact with sellers and others in real time.

"As the collector community grows, we're offering a new live platform that combines an engaging environment with incredible ease, allowing our community to come together over shared interests and merchandise," said Dawn Block, vice president of Collectibles, Electronics and Home at eBay.

The first live shopping event will take place on June 22 and will feature rare trading cards from eBay seller Bleecker Trading. Some of the cards on sale include a 1995 Topps Finest Michael Jordan M1 Red Bordered Refractor PSA 9 MINT and a 1998 Kobe Bryant Skybox That's Jam PSA 10. On top of being able to buy these items and more in the event, people will also be able to chat and connect with others.

"eBay has always provided us with the incredible reach of a global platform, and their eBay Live beta technology now gives us the opportunity to highlight our offering in a more personal, meaningful way," said Jess Mineo, head of Bleecker Trading.

eBay recently expanded its Authenticity Guarantee for graded trading cards through a partnership with Professional Sports Authenticator. Now, when an already-graded trading card sells for more than $2,000, that card is sent to PSA first to ensure authenticity.

People can also buy and sell NFTs on eBay. The company allows "trusted sellers who meet our high standards" to sell music, art, trading cards and entertainment NFTs.