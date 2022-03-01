Easily Back Up and Transfer Data to Your New PC For Less With $94 Off This App Transfer Kit

StackSocial

Getting new tech is usually an exciting endeavor. We all look forward to upgrades and new features, but transferring our old data can be a pain. Luckily, there are apps out there that can make the process smooth and simple, and many aren't unreasonably expensive. Save 73% off a trio of highly rated utility apps and . But act fast -- this deal ends March 7.

With PCmover Professional, the software will automatically move your applications, files, settings and even user profiles from an old PC or old operating system to a new one. You'll also get access to free transfer assistance with a certified PC migration expert remotely or over-the-phone.

DiskImage focuses on copying your data to easily restore your PC and recover damaged or lost files due to corrupted systems, viruses, hackers or other malware. It can even restore to a PC with different hardware.

Lastly, SafeErase ensures your deleted data cannot be recovered, making sure that your confidential information stays private. It will wipe your information from your old computer's hard drive and make it impossible to recover. This is ideal if you want to trade-in or recycle your old PC.

So, if you're upgrading your computer soon, skip the headache of a manual transfer. Grab this transfer kit bundle and get all the tools you need to get the job done right.