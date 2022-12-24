Eagles vs. Cowboys Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 16 Online Today

The Eagles and Cowboys have both clinched playoff berths heading into this weekend's NFC East clash in Dallas, but that doesn't mean there isn't anything on the line. The Eagles enter Saturday's contest with a chance to lock up the NFC East division title with a win over the Cowboys, plus lock up the top-seed in the NFC playoffs with a win and Vikings loss. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT) on Fox.

The game will be shown on TV nationwide (according to 506 Sports) on live TV streaming services, but there may be cases where you're blocked because of an internet location glitch or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming. There is an option that doesn't require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Plus, or searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a virtual private network, or VPN.

Here's how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.

Eagles vs. Cowboys: When and where?

For Week 16 of the NFL season, the Cowboys host the Eagles at 3:25 p.m. CST (4:25 p.m. PT) on Saturday. The game is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

How to watch the Eagles vs. Cowboys game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly applied blackout restrictions, you may need a different way to watch the game and that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Eagles vs. Cowboys game in the US

This week's Eagles-Cowboys game is on Fox, so you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries a local Fox affiliate that's broadcasting the game. The least expensive such service is Sling TV Blue.

Sling/CNET Among the live TV streaming services that carry local Fox stations, the cheapest is Sling TV Blue at $40 per month. One important caveat: In our experience, Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling's agreement. If you're outside of one of these areas, you're probably better off going with one of the alternate services listed below.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels, including football-specific channels like Fox, ESPN, NFL Network and/or RedZone. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

Quick tips for streaming Eagles vs. Cowboys using a VPN