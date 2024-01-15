Eagles vs. Bucs Livestream: How to Watch NFL Wild Card Game Online Today
Want to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Here's everything you need to stream Monday's game at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Plus.
The Eagles' late-season skid cost them a division title and a home playoff game. Now, last year's Super Bowl runners-up must travel to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers, who won last week to capture the lackluster NFC South with an unimpressive 9-8 record.
It was a season of redemption for Baker Mayfield, who spent last season on two different teams before landing in Tampa, winning the starting quarterback job and leading the team to a division title. He'll face a depleted Eagles defense at home on Monday night. The Eagles are also banged up on offense, with quarterback Jalen Hurts and wideouts DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown all nursing injuries.
The Eagles and Bucs kick off on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN. Here's how you can watch, stream and follow along.
Eagles vs. Bucs: When and where?
This Wild Card clash sees the Buccaneers host the Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT). The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Livestream the Eagles vs. Bucs game in the US
The Eagles-Bucs game is on ABC nationwide, so your local ABC affiliate will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch ABC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive such service is ESPN Plus, which is carrying the game live. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local ABC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.
You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).
The ESPN Plus streaming service will carry the game live, and it costs significantly less than multichannel live TV services. ESPN Plus costs $11 per month and is also available in a variety of bundles with Hulu and Disney Plus.
Sling TV's Orange and Blue plan features ABC. It's less expensive than the services below, but Sling TV carries ABC in only eight markets. The price will be either $40 or $45 per month, depending on where you live.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.
Fubo costs $75 a month and includes ABC in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 a month and includes ABC in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.
DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes ABC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.
All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.
