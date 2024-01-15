X
Eagles vs. Bucs Livestream: How to Watch NFL Wild Card Game Online Today

Want to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Here's everything you need to stream Monday's game at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Plus.

The Eagles' late-season skid cost them a division title and a home playoff game. Now, last year's Super Bowl runners-up must travel to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers, who won last week to capture the lackluster NFC South with an unimpressive 9-8 record. 

It was a season of redemption for Baker Mayfield, who spent last season on two different teams before landing in Tampa, winning the starting quarterback job and leading the team to a division title. He'll face a depleted Eagles defense at home on Monday night. The Eagles are also banged up on offense, with quarterback Jalen Hurts and wideouts DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown all nursing injuries. 

The Eagles and Bucs kick off on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN. Here's how you can watch, stream and follow along. 

Eagles vs. Bucs: When and where?

This Wild Card clash sees the Buccaneers host the Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT). The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Livestream the Eagles vs. Bucs game in the US

The Eagles-Bucs game is on ABC nationwide, so your local ABC affiliate will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch ABC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive such service is ESPN Plus, which is carrying the game live. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local ABC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

espn-plus-logo-2022-275

ESPN Plus

Carries Eagles vs. Bucs for $11

The ESPN Plus streaming service will carry the game live, and it costs significantly less than multichannel live TV services. ESPN Plus costs $11 per month and is also available in a variety of bundles with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Read our ESPN Plus review.

See at ESPN Plus
A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV Blue

Carries ABC for $40 or $45 a month

Sling TV's Orange and Blue plan features ABC. It's less expensive than the services below, but Sling TV carries ABC in only eight markets. The price will be either $40 or $45 per month, depending on where you live. 

See at Sling TV
YouTube TV logo on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries ABC for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV
Fubo logo
Fubo

Fubo

Carries ABC for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes ABC in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.

See at Fubo
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-306
Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries ABC for $77 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 a month and includes ABC in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu Plus Live TV
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
DirecTV

DirecTV Stream

Carries ABC for $80 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes ABC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.