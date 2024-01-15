Eagles vs. Bucs Livestream: How to Watch NFL Wild Card Game Online Today

The Eagles' late-season skid cost them a division title and a home playoff game. Now, last year's Super Bowl runners-up must travel to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers, who won last week to capture the lackluster NFC South with an unimpressive 9-8 record.

It was a season of redemption for Baker Mayfield, who spent last season on two different teams before landing in Tampa, winning the starting quarterback job and leading the team to a division title. He'll face a depleted Eagles defense at home on Monday night. The Eagles are also banged up on offense, with quarterback Jalen Hurts and wideouts DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown all nursing injuries.

The Eagles and Bucs kick off on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ABC and ESPN. Here's how you can watch, stream and follow along.

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Eagles vs. Bucs: When and where?



This Wild Card clash sees the Buccaneers host the Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT). The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Livestream the Eagles vs. Bucs game in the US

The Eagles-Bucs game is on ABC nationwide, so your local ABC affiliate will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch ABC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive such service is ESPN Plus, which is carrying the game live. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local ABC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.