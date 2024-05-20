'Dune 2' Streaming on Max: Release Date and Time

Dune: Part Two has been as big as one of its sandworms, and now the highest-grossing film of 2024 so far is hitching a ride on a sci-fi creature toward Max.

Part One of Dune came out in 2021 (simultaneously on what was then HBO Max and in theaters) and began the story of "Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding," according to the film's synopsis. Part Two of Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel hit theaters in March, dropping audiences back on the desert planet of Arrakis for more of Timothée Chalamet's Paul and Zendaya's Chani, and other familiar faces like Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem.

If you somehow haven't seen Dune 2, the film that inspired popcorn bucket parodies and this guy's memorable cruise through an AMC, you'll be able to stream it on Warner Bros. Discovery's service in less than 24 hours. Newcomers to the cast include stars Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux. Here's more on Max, and how a VPN could potentially improve the streaming experience.

When to watch Dune 2 on Max

Dust off your popcorn bucket -- viewers in the US will be able to watch the blockbuster on Max starting at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET) on May 21.

Max's three subscriptions are $10-per-month Max With Ads, $16-per-month Max Ad-Free and $20-per-month Max Ultimate Ad-Free. Starting this summer, you'll also have the option to get the service as part of a bundle with Hulu and Disney Plus. The streamer currently offers the first Dune, and in the fall it'll premiere Dune: Prophecy, a series set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' birth.

How to watch Dune 2 from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Max while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the movie from anywhere in the world. There are also other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your internet service provider from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins when connecting to Wi-Fi networks. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and meets our security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose the US, where Dune 2 will be streaming on Max. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Dune 2 on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Max to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services will restrict VPN access.