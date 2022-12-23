CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Services & Software

DuckDuckGo Wants to Spare You From Annoying Google Sign-In Pop-Ups

The feature is another way to protect your data on the internet.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
A Google sign-in pop-up that has a red circle with a diagonal slash through it
Not many people would be upset with fewer pop-ups.
DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, on Thursday launched a new feature in its apps and browser extensions called Google Sign-in Pop-Up Protection. The new feature stops Google sign-in pop-ups from appearing on non-Google sites.

These pop-ups have shown up across the web on sites like Zillow and Reddit, neither of which are owned by Google. 

"[The pop-ups] may seem helpful but signing in actually gives consent to being tracked," DuckDuckGo tweeted.

According to DuckDuckGo, if you sign into your Google account from these other sites, Google can then track your behavior and collect your data on those sites. This is also a way for Google to collect data on users who have disabled third-party cookies.

This new feature is automatically turned on in your DuckDuckGo apps or browser extensions. If you're still seeing Google sign-in pop-ups, try updating your DuckDuckGo app or browser extension.

DuckDuckGo has positioned itself as an alternative to search engines like Google, which has historically made money by targeting ads based on a user's personal data and browsing history. Google said in 2021 it would stop this practice, but the search engine still collects user data -- like search and location history -- even when in incognito mode.

For more on DuckDuckGo, check out what you need to know about the search engine and five reason to use DuckDuckGo.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Updates Privacy Controls in iOS 16
2:11