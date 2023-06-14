Download the Latest Android 14 Beta on Your Phone Right Now

Google has released Android 14 Beta 3, detailed in this blog post. The prerelease software, which mostly addressed previous bugs and other issues, is available to download and install on the Pixel 4A 5G and later, as well as a few other supported devices. There is only one more Android 14 beta release, slated for July, before the public Android 14 update comes out in the fall.

Android 14 in general will bring tweaks and revamps, including updates to the Android system UI and improvements to privacy and security.

Android 14 Beta 3 is the latest preview of Google's mobile system, which first went to developers with the Android 14 developer preview, to test before the general release.

Prior to the beta releases of Android 14, the process of installing Android developer previews wasn't super easy. It involved unlocking developer options, downloading a sizable file, factory resetting your device and more. Now, it's much more simple to download and install the latest Android 14 beta.

The final version of Android 14 will eventually be the most accessible way to get it, but that's not expected until later this year. If you really want an early look at what's coming, and you have a supported Android device, such as the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, you can begin testing Android 14 beta 3 right now. Here's how.

Is the Android 14 beta safe to download?

Although the Android 14 beta is more refined and solid than the Android 14 developer preview, you should still expect bugs with this release that may make your phone more difficult to use. Only download the Android 14 beta if you're willing to deal with these issues or if your device is a backup from your daily phone. Also, make sure to back up your device before downloading the Android 14 beta, in case something goes wrong or you decide to leave the program later.

Note: Some of the new features that are in development might not end up in the final version of Android 14, so anything you do use should be considered an early preview and not necessarily final.

Which Android devices are compatible with the Android 14 beta?

For now, these Pixel smartphones support the latest Android 14 beta:

Besides the Google Pixel, there are a few other devices that support the Android 14 beta, including the OnePlus 11, Nothing Phone (1) and Lenovo Tab Extreme. You can check out if your device is compatible with Android 14 Beta here.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are two of the supported devices that can currently run Android 14 beta. Andrew Lanxon/CNET

How to download Android 14 Beta 3 on your supported device

The easiest way to download Android 14 Beta 3 on your phone is to go to the Android Beta for Pixel page on your computer, check if your device is supported and then enroll in the Android 14 program.

Under the Your eligible devices option, you should see your phone if it is supported (make sure your phone is charged over 10% or else it may not appear).

As long as you haven't signed up for the Android 13 beta or Android 14 developer preview, you will see the option to opt in. If you've already signed up for the aforementioned prereleases, you don't need to do anything to get Android 14 Beta 3. You should automatically receive an over-the-air update on your phone.

If your device supports Android 14 beta, it will appear under "Your eligible devices." Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

To enroll in the Android 14 beta, click Opt in and then click Confirm and enroll after reading the terms and conditions. You should see a notification that says your device is now part of the Android 14 beta program.

You will then receive an over-the-air update on your phone. If you don't get a notification on your phone, go to Settings > System > System update to view your Android 14 update. It may take up to 24 hours to receive the OTA update.

How long will the Android 14 beta last for?

You should expect updates up until the public release of Android 14, which will likely launch sometime in the fall of this year. According to Google, you should receive an update a month in May and June, with two in July.

Also, the Android 14 beta program as a whole will continue until next year, which means that you'll continuously receive beta updates up until the next beta release, unless you opt out.

How do I opt out of the Android 14 beta?

To opt out of the Android 14 beta program, go back to the Android Beta for Pixel page, but this time click Opt out. Within 24 hours, you should receive an OTA update on your phone that will wipe out all your locally saved data and provide you with whatever the latest public version of Android is at the time. As mentioned before, this is why you need to back up your device before enrolling in the Android 14 beta program.