DoorDash Delivers Beer and Wine Right to Your Door. Here's How It Works

DoorDash, like many other food delivery apps and services, is a convenient way to grab a meal and get groceries delivered to your door, but what about drinks? The DoorDash delivery app can bring wine, beer and other alcoholic beverages to customers, too. And now, the company is taking extra steps to ensure alcohol is being delivered safely to adults age 21 and older.

On July 20, DoorDash began rolling out a new two-step verification process for its alcohol deliveries. Now, in addition to having customers upload an image of their ID, delivery drivers will be required to scan your ID upon arriving at your home. Only after verifying the customer's identity and checking for signs of intoxication can the delivery be completed by the driver, according to DoorDash.

The company previously tested the two-part verification process in several cities across the US, and is now rolling it out to all customers living in states open to alcohol delivery. Alcohol delivery is also available in Canada and Australia.

Read more: DoorDash vs. Uber Eats: Which Food Delivery App Is Best?

DoorDash isn't the only food delivery service to offer alcohol. You can also get beverages sent to your door with services such as Drizly, Saucey, Minibar and more. (Here's CNET's list of the best alcohol delivery services.) DoorDash also previously allowed national and local merchants to offer alcohol through DoorDash Drive, which handles large orders such as catered events.

How to order alcohol delivery through DoorDash

For drinking-age customers, the process is similar to ordering food through the app, but with additional steps to verify your ID and age before purchasing.

1. Open the DoorDash app. If you're in an area with alcohol delivery, you'll be able to toggle the alcohol tab to order from restaurants, grocery stores, local retailers and convenience stores. Add items to your order as you normally would.

2. Before completing your DoorDash order, the app will ask to verify your age by uploading a picture of your ID. This is a one-time process that you won't have to do again for your next alcohol order, the company says on its website.

Only the photo on your ID and your birth date will be visible to the person delivering your order, according to DoorDash. The rest of the information will be blurred, and once the order is complete, the deliverer no longer has access to your ID.

3. In addition to verifying your ID at checkout, the company's new two-step verification process requires the deliverer to scan the front of your ID at the door before handing you the order.

For more on food delivery, check out CNET's list of best delivery services and meal kits. You can also take a look at our list of best wine clubs and subscriptions for your taste. Plus, is grocery shopping online cheaper than at the store? CNET's David Watsky did the math.